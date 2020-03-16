EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry to play the LEAD in Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pelliwar's next on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months.

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon.

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pillewar.

We exclusively updated about Iqbal Khan, Deepshikha Nagpal and Rishina Kandhari. We even updated Vijay Kalvani joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking news is that Thapki Pyaar Ki 2's Rachana Mistry has been roped in the show to play the lead. Further details are yet to be revealed. The actress has been a part of many shows including Barrister Babu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The casting has been done by Anil Goyal, the casting director has been the name behind shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Cyber Vaar, Hara Sindoor, and now this new show.

