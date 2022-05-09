Exclusive! Radha Krishn fame Shishir Sharma enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

The show has witnessed many new tracks, ups and downs which have amazed the viewers who have an unflinching faith in Sai Baba.

Also read: Exclusive! “There were many incidents wherein finalizations take time and then it becomes a challenge for me”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalawati of Mere Sai

 Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screen for some years now.

Dashami Creations bankrolls the show. The show started on the small screen on 25th September onwards in 2017. It's been more than four years now and the show is working wonders. The show has witnessed many new tracks, ups and downs which have amazed the viewers.

Now, we have an exclusive update regarding the show that veteran actor Shishir Sharma who has been a part of this industry for over two decades, is all set to enter the show. We hear that his role will be pivotal and he will bring in a lot of changes in the lives of everyone. 

Shishir was been a part of many shows like Star Bharat's Radha Krishn, Colors' Kasam Tere Pyaari Ki, Sony Entertainment Television's Chandragupta Maurya and more. 

Also read: Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

On the other hand, Vidya fame actor Ankush Joshi has bagged a pivotal role in the show as well. However, the details about his character on the show are not revealed to us yet.

