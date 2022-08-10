EXCLUSIVE! Before Radha Krishn, Mallika Singh had auditioned for THIS Zee TV's show

MUMBAI :Mallika Singh is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series Radha Krishn.

It is one of the longest-running shows on Star Bharat which started airing in the year 2018.

Radha Krishn recently clocked 4 years and completed more than 1000 episodes which itself is a great achievement for the entire cast and crew.

While actors are often asked about their shows, TellChakkar got in touch with Mallika who spoke about all her firsts.

Let's take a look:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Ooops! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father finally breaks his silence on his daughter’s closeness and bond with Shalin Bhanot

- First phone

It was Nokia.

- First branded outfit

I don't really remember.

- First branded accessory (bag, wallet, or anything else)

Daniel Wellington's watch.

- First International trip

It hasn't happened yet.

- First solo trip

It was to Jammu.

- First dish which you cooked

Maggie

- First fan encounter

It happened on the sets of Radha Krishn. A lot of kids used to come there to meet us. It was a bit awkward for me.

- First paycheck

I used to do Taekwondo for which I won a silver medal. I earned 1500 to 2000 rupees for that.

- First car

It was Honda City.

- First-ever shot on-camera

It was for Janbaaz Sindbad which used to air on Zee TV. I had given an audition for that.

- First-ever celebrity crush

Shahid Kapoor

- Starstruck moment

It hasn't happened yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Oh No! Dadaji accuses Banni of backing off, Banni questions Dadaji