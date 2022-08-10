EXCLUSIVE! Before Radha Krishn, Mallika Singh had auditioned for THIS Zee TV's show

Mallika Singh who plays the role of Radha in Star Bharat's Radha Krishn shares about all her firsts. 

 

MUMBAI :Mallika Singh is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series Radha Krishn.

It is one of the longest-running shows on Star Bharat which started airing in the year 2018.

Radha Krishn recently clocked 4 years and completed more than 1000 episodes which itself is a great achievement for the entire cast and crew.

While actors are often asked about their shows, TellChakkar got in touch with Mallika who spoke about all her firsts.

Let's take a look:

- First phone

It was Nokia.

- First branded outfit

I don't really remember.

- First branded accessory (bag, wallet, or anything else)

Daniel Wellington's watch.

- First International trip

It hasn't happened yet.

- First solo trip

It was to Jammu.

- First dish which you cooked

Maggie

- First fan encounter

It happened on the sets of Radha Krishn. A lot of kids used to come there to meet us. It was a bit awkward for me.

- First paycheck

I used to do Taekwondo for which I won a silver medal. I earned 1500 to 2000 rupees for that.

- First car

It was Honda City.

- First-ever shot on-camera

It was for Janbaaz Sindbad which used to air on Zee TV. I had given an audition for that.

- First-ever celebrity crush

Shahid Kapoor

 - Starstruck moment

It hasn't happened yet.

