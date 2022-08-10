EXCLUSIVE! Before Radha Krishn, Mallika Singh had auditioned for THIS Zee TV's show

MUMBAI :Mallika Singh is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series Radha Krishn.
It is one of the longest-running shows on Star Bharat which started airing in the year 2018.
Radha Krishn recently clocked 4 years and completed more than 1000 episodes which itself is a great achievement for the entire cast and crew.
While actors are often asked about their shows, TellChakkar got in touch with Mallika who spoke about all her firsts.
Let's take a look:
- First phone
It was Nokia.
- First branded outfit
I don't really remember.
- First branded accessory (bag, wallet, or anything else)
Daniel Wellington's watch.
- First International trip
It hasn't happened yet.
- First solo trip
It was to Jammu.
- First dish which you cooked
Maggie
- First fan encounter
It happened on the sets of Radha Krishn. A lot of kids used to come there to meet us. It was a bit awkward for me.
- First paycheck
I used to do Taekwondo for which I won a silver medal. I earned 1500 to 2000 rupees for that.
- First car
It was Honda City.
- First-ever shot on-camera
It was for Janbaaz Sindbad which used to air on Zee TV. I had given an audition for that.
- First-ever celebrity crush
Shahid Kapoor
- Starstruck moment
It hasn't happened yet.
