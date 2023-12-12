Exclusive! Radha Krishna actor Asif khan roped in for Colors show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' new show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately.

The show has very good TRP ratings where it is among the top five shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

As per sources, Radha Krishna actor Asif Khan has been roped in for the show.

He would be essaying the role of “Vidyumali” who will be the son of “Tarkasur”

Asif is a well known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like “Radha Krishna” etc.

Well, these days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Asif Khan what twists and turns would be coming in the show.

