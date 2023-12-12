Exclusive! Radha Krishna actor Asif khan roped in for Colors show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav is one of the most successful shows on television and it is among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. As per sources, Asif Khan would be entering the show where he would be playing a pivotal character.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 15:20
Asif

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' new show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately.

The show has very good TRP ratings where it is among the top five shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

ALSO READ : Must-Read! Here's all you need to know about Subha Rajput aka Sati of Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav

As per sources, Radha Krishna actor Asif Khan has been roped in for the show.

He would be essaying the role of “Vidyumali” who will be the son of “Tarkasur”

Asif is a well known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like “Radha Krishna” etc.

Well, these days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Asif Khan what twists and turns would be coming in the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! The beauty of Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav is that the casting done is very good: Amaranth Kumar on his experience shooting for the Colors show


    
 

shiv shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik origins Ram Yashvardhan Subha rajput TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 15:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! State commands SIT probe into Disha Salian suicide case, A former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput; Deets inside!
MUMBAI: According to the most recent information, the Mumbai Police would establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Ruhi helps Abhira, Decides to clean all the mess in the kitchen did by her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Tense Abhira stuffs food in her mouth
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Surpurise! Unexpected guest on Kunal and Vandana’s engagement calls huge drama
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Dabangii: Oh No! Arya seeks revenge against Tanmay
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Recent Stories
Disha
OMG! State commands SIT probe into Disha Salian suicide case, A former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput; Deets inside!
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Heartfelt! Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional as his and Shehnaaz Gill’s old video resurfaces online; Netizens say 'Forever in our hearts'
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success: Kishori Shahane on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s sucess
Manit
Exclusive! When a scene is not revolving around you and yet you give your best show, we stand together beautifully: Manit Joura on working shooting for Kundali Bhagya
Veronica
Exclusive: Veronica Talreja roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next for Shemaroo Umang?
1
Exclusive: Shambhavi Singh roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next based on heroic legend Ashoka?
AISHWARYA AHER
Exclusive! Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher roped in for Balaji Telefilms next for Shemaroo?