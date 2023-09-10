EXCLUSIVE! Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy: I never wanted to be an actor, I always wanted to be a doctor

MUMBAI: Neeharika Roy is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan.

The actress is playing the lead role of Radha while Shabir Ahluwalia is seen in the role of Mohan.

It's been more than a year since Radha Mohan started airing on small screens.

The show has worked wonders ever since then and Neeharika has become a household name for her character Radha.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Neeharika spoke about some interesting things related to her personal life.

When asked if not an actor, what she would be to which the actress said, ''I never wanted to be an actor, I always wanted to be a doctor. I had already made up my mind at a very young age that I want to become a doctor. My father's side of the family are all engineers. I never got an idea of becoming an engineer. I always wanted to do something different. I had decided everything. I also used to like Science. But I think life had different plans for me. So, I am an actress today. But still I am happy and glad that I did something different. I have chosen a completely different industry. My parents are quite happy about it and I am also very happy about it.''

When asked what she is up to when she is not shooting, Neeharika said, ''I read books if I feel like, play games, order good food. For me, an off day is to order junk food as only healthy food is cooked at home. So, I would tell everyone to enjoy some good food from a nice restaurant on your off-day.''

She continued, ''I don't like to go out and party during my day off because I am almost out of the house for several hours for my work. When I am at home, I prefer watching films, web shows and all of that. I like to paint my nails. I also like to buy makeup but dislike using it. I update my vanity case. I sort my vanity case. I don't do much during my off day. I mostly rest during my day off. Life goes on and it is a must to rest.

