Exclusive! Radhakrishn fame Tanishq Seth to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV!

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing, and creating popular TV shows and they have already associated with Dangal TV. They are known for shows like Mann Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Morammba, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Poison, and more.

As per sources, Tanishq Seth has been roped in to play the lead in the new show produced by Panorama Entertainment for Dangal TV.

Tanishq is a popular actress, who started out her career as a child artist, going on to work on in many shows and episodic stories before going on to work in shows like Radhakrishna, Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha and more.

