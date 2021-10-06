EXCLUSIVE! Radhe actor Sanjay Bhatia and Suraj Punjabi ROPED in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

We had earlier exclusively updated that Aparna Ghoshal, Geeta Bisht, Palak Tiwari and Nidhi Tiwari have been roped in Mann Sundar. Now we exclusively learnt that Radhe actor Sanjay Bhatia and Suraj Punjabi have been roped in the show.

Sanjay Bhatia has been an eminent name in both TV, OTT and Bollywood, from films like Ungli, Drishyam, Radhe and web shows like Scam 1992, Indori Ishq and more. It will be interesting to see how the actor will unfold his character.

Dangal tv has had an interesting lineup of shows for the audience. Now a new show is all set to go on floors titled Mann Sundar produced by Panorama Entertainment helmed by Suzana Ghai.

