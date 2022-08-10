Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched on television and now Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial.

As per sources, Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal have been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about their characters but they would play pivotal roles.

Radhika Chhabra is best known for her roles in serials like Kaatelal and Sons, Vidrohi etc.

On the other hand, Darshana shot to fame with popular shows like Molkki, Bebakee 2, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and soon it will air on Star Plus.

