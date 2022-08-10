Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli” which will be airing soon. Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial. As per sources, Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal have been roped in for the upcoming show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 12:36
Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal

Many shows are being launched on television and now Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

Not much is known about their characters but they would play pivotal roles.

Radhika Chhabra is best known for her roles in serials like Kaatelal and Sons, Vidrohi etc.

On the other hand, Darshana shot to fame with popular shows like Molkki, Bebakee 2, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and soon it will air on Star Plus.

