Exclusive! Raghav Binani to enter Star Plus show Anupamaa, deets inside

Currently a lot of drama is happening in the Shah House and the Kapadia House. The couples in the show are facing differences. As we know how Toshu cheated on Kinjal and after the revelation, Kinjal refused to forgive him.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 17:40
Exclusive! Raghav Binani to enter Star Plus show Anupamaa, deets inside

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Maya trying to come close to Choti Anu.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gives Baa a befitting reply, stands clear on her priorities

Currently, a lot of drama is happening in the Shah House and the Kapadia House. The couples in the show are facing differences.

As we know how Toshu cheated on Kinjal and after the revelation Kinjal refused to forgive him.

Since then Toshu has been trying new ways to come up in life but is failing miserably.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Now we are here with the latest update about the show which will surely bring in a new twist to the storyline.

As per sources, Raghav Binani is going to enter the show. He will play the role of Toshu’s friend.

Raghav is a very well-known actor who has appeared in many films, web series, and advertisements. His debut film was Shakuntala Devi which was released in the year 2020 after which his next film was Mili which was released in 2022.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya determined to take Choti Anu back, Anuj and Anupamaa’s world about to come to a grinding halt

Are you excited to see what twists and turns this new character will bring into the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Raghav Binani Toshu Paritosh Aashish Mehrotra Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 17:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Paritosh is insulted by the car owner, Vanraj agrees to pay the loss
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva is worried seeing Imlie disturbed, confesses his love for her
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu calls Abhinav a thief?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi can’t give birth to a child, becomes Yashoda to Vinu
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa supports Dimpy and Samar decision to live in together
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news for the day
From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?
Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?
This is how Team Anupama wished their Little Anu aka Asmi Deo a ‘Happy Birthday’, check out
This is how Team Anupama wished their Little Anu aka Asmi Deo a ‘Happy Birthday’, check out
Aria Sakaria aka Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi turns Anupama for the Day?
Aria Sakaria aka Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi turns Anupama for the Day?
Netizens are confused with the family tree of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Netizens confused with the family tree of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans want Sai to be the bigger person for this reason
Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans want Sai to be the bigger person for this reason
Karan Vohra turns a Poet; is this the Influence of his Dear friend Imlie?
Karan Vohra turns a Poet; is this the Influence of his Dear friend Imlie?