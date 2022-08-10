Exclusive! Raghav Binani to enter Star Plus show Anupamaa, deets inside

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Maya trying to come close to Choti Anu.

Currently, a lot of drama is happening in the Shah House and the Kapadia House. The couples in the show are facing differences.

As we know how Toshu cheated on Kinjal and after the revelation Kinjal refused to forgive him.

Since then Toshu has been trying new ways to come up in life but is failing miserably.

As per sources, Raghav Binani is going to enter the show. He will play the role of Toshu’s friend.

Raghav is a very well-known actor who has appeared in many films, web series, and advertisements. His debut film was Shakuntala Devi which was released in the year 2020 after which his next film was Mili which was released in 2022.

Are you excited to see what twists and turns this new character will bring into the show?

