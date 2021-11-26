EXCLUSIVE! Raghav Dhir on taking up a doctor's character in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: This was completely out of my comfort zone, shares about challenges he faced for the role and much more

MUMBAI : Sony TV is gearing up for a new show Dhadkan Zindagii Kii after recently launching Kaamnaa with a stellar star cast.

The channel has never failed to impress the viewers with its unique content and Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is one such show that will not only provide entertainment but also give some beautiful message.

The show has a stellar star cast of Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Vidyut Xavier, Raghav Dhir, Kaushik Chakravorty, Alma Hussein, Nishant Singh among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Raghav who spoke in length about the show and much more.

What were your first thoughts when you were offered this role?

The initial thought was like it is completely different from the previous shows that I have done. I played a teenage guy in Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where I played a negative role in Sony SAB's Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Over here, it's completely professional. I am playing a doctor in this show. This character is completely out of my comfort zone. That was quite an experience for me.

How did you prepare yourself for the role?

We watched a lot of videos for this. We learnt about each and every minute detail of how a doctor conducts himself/herself. We also watched a lot of Grey's Anatomy as well.

How challenging was it for you?

The role is completely out of my comfort zone. The medical terms which we needed to use in our dialogues were quite difficult to do. And right now, we have memorized all the names of the medicines so well that we can even tell their substituents. It feels that I am doing a crash course of MBBS.

Your Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai co-star Randeep Rai is geraing up for a new show Balika Vadhu 2. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, I recently saw the promo and I also congratulated him. I am very happy for Randeep bagging the show. Our bonding was at the next level ever since those days and we are still in touch with each other.

I am quite excited to see Randeep in Balika Vadhu as his look and character are quite different from his previous show.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens from 6th December onwards at 10 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.