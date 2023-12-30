Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana

MUMBAI : Rushad Rana needs no introduction. He is one of the finest actors that we have on television and he has been a part of a plethora of shows in the past. While he will soon be seen in a new show Mehendi Wala Ghar, he was much loved for his stint in Anupamaa as well.

Talking about his projects, if there is one show which he is still remembered for, it is Hip Hip Hurray.

In an exclusive conversation with Rushad, he shared, “My character of Raghav is still remembered in Hip Hip Hurray. It has been my personal favourite in terms of the character I liked the most and what the show did for me in fact, all of us is like a blessing. Till date people know me as Raghav. Surprisingly, even youngsters come and address me as Raghav.

In the rural areas, where I happen to travel at times, people call out to me as Nikhil from my show Kehta Hai Dil which I shot for almost 30 years from now. I now understand that daily soaps and television as a medium has a huge impact on people.”

Talking about OTT and the kind of shows he wants to be a part of Rushad expressed, “Shows like Made In Heaven, Sacred Games, Patal Lok, Mirzapur among others is something I’d really like to be a part of. I like watching dark and gritty content so I would really like to be a part of one.”

We asked Rushad if he is okay with abusive language and bold scenes.

He averred, “As an actor one is not given a choice. You approve of the project in the beginning or you’d rather not be a part of it at all. I think it would be okay if it is actually very necessary. I don’t appreciate this being used as a leeway just to titillate the audience.”

