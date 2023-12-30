Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana

While Rushad will soon be seen in a new show Mehendi Wala Ghar, he was much loved for his stint in Anupamaa as well. Talking about his projects, if there is one show which he is still remembered for, it is Hip Hip Hurray.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:52
Rushad Rana

MUMBAI : Rushad Rana needs no introduction. He is one of the finest actors that we have on television and he has been a part of a plethora of shows in the past. While he will soon be seen in a new show Mehendi Wala Ghar, he was much loved for his stint in Anupamaa as well.

Talking about his projects, if there is one show which he is still remembered for, it is Hip Hip Hurray. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! My character in Anupamaa could have been shaped better, it had a lot of scope but was not explored: Rushad Rana

In an exclusive conversation with Rushad, he shared, “My character of Raghav is still remembered in Hip Hip Hurray. It has been my personal favourite in terms of the character I liked the most and what the show did for me in fact, all of us is like a blessing. Till date people know me as Raghav. Surprisingly, even youngsters come and address me as Raghav.

In the rural areas, where I happen to travel at times, people call out to me as Nikhil from my show Kehta Hai Dil which I shot for almost 30 years from now. I now understand that daily soaps and television as a medium has a huge impact on people.”

Talking about OTT and the kind of shows he wants to be a part of Rushad expressed, “Shows like Made In Heaven, Sacred Games, Patal Lok, Mirzapur among others is something I’d really like to be a part of. I like watching dark and gritty content so I would really like to be a part of one.”

We asked Rushad if he is okay with abusive language and bold scenes.

He averred, “As an actor one is not given a choice. You approve of the project in the beginning or you’d rather not be a part of it at all. I think it would be okay if it is actually very necessary. I don’t appreciate this being used as a leeway just to titillate the audience.” 

(Also Read: Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more

Well said Rushad!
 
 

Rushad Rana MADE IN HEAVEN Sacred Games Patal Lok Mirzapur Kehta Hai Dil Hip Hip Hurray Mehendi Wala Ghar Anupamaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Love! Garry falls for Sahiba, Realise all his mistakes
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Samar’s character reserved in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Baa feels guilty to keep Ansh away form Dimpy, Vanraj stands against their closeness
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
MUMBAI : In a scathing critique of X, Richa Chadha aims at online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India,...
Jhanak: SAD! Anirudh upset over not being there for Jhanak in her needs
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Recent Stories
Richa Chadha
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
Latest Video
Related Stories
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is what Anurag Dobhal’s brother Atul plans to do in order to make him win the show: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav joins hand with his brother
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire housemate goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will only win the show
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game against Mannara and Munawar