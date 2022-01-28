Exclusive! Rahul Mahajan–Natalya Ilina and Srikkanth–Vidya to be part of Star Plus'upcoming show The Smart Jodi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

These days, many shows have been launched, and Star Plus is all set to launch a new reality show titled “The Smart Jodi.”

The channel has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are topping the TRP charts. Once again, they are all set to rule the TRPs when it comes to reality shows.

The viewers will get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship.

They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.

We have some exciting news related to the show. As per sources, Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya and Srikkanth and his better half Vidya will be participating in the show.

We had earlier reported that Manish Paul will be hosting the show, and it would be fun to see him as he adds a lot of entertainment.

The show is all set to launch on 6th February on Star Plus and will be telecast at 8 PM every Sunday.

