Exclusive! Rahul Patel bags Sony TV’s Baal Krishna

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront reporting exclusively about Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming mythological show Baal Krishna.

Now, we hear that actor Rahul Patel, known for his role in Project Marathwada and The Hidden Strike, has been roped in for the show.

We could not get through Rahul for a comment.

Sony TV is known for bringing shows in varied genres which are magnificent and it looks like Baal Krishna will be another masterpiece.

Well, the title itself suggests that the show will revolve around Lord Krishna. The project will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment who currently bankrolls Vighnaharta Ganesha which has been entertaining viewers for over four years now.

Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

