EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Patel to JOIN Lavina Tandon in Sony Tv's Vighnaharta Ganesh

MUMBAI: Sony TV's mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts. The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati were seen in the track.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Child Actor Meet Mukhi to enter Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesh?

According to our reliable sources, Rahul Patel to enter Vighnaharta Ganesh opposite Lavina Tandon as Mirabai's husband.

The show has begun with the new track around Sant Tulsidas' life story with some gripping insights about his life.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Surbhi Mittal bags Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesh

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.