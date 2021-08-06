News

EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Patel to JOIN Lavina Tandon in Sony Tv's Vighnaharta Ganesh

Lavina Tandon bags Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesh 

Shruti Sampat's picture
By Shruti Sampat
06 Aug 2021 11:43 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sony TV's mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts. The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati were seen in the track.

According to our reliable sources, Rahul Patel to enter Vighnaharta Ganesh opposite Lavina Tandon as Mirabai's husband. 

The show has begun with the new track around Sant Tulsidas' life story with some gripping insights about his life.

