Exclusive! Rajan Shahi personally shot for the 4050th episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! And we have all the details!

MUMBAI: Producer and Director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

He made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He then went on to direct shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kareena Kareena, Reth, Mamtaa, Millee, Virasaat, and Saathi Re.

Thereafter he worked as a series director for Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, and Maayaka.

He started his own production company Director’s Kut, in 2007 and since then has produced shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein and Anupamaa on Star Plus And Woh Toh Hai Albela on Star Bharat.

TellyChakkar recently learned an exclusive detail that Rajan Shahi put his director's cap back on to oversee and shoot the master of the 4050th episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Speaking exclusively to TellyChakkar he said, “Honestly I just want recognition, I feel only very few feel or understand my contribution. Today I personally approved the master of the 4050th Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode which is the longest show in Hindi GEC in terms of episodes and making the number one show on TV, Anupama more than 900 episodes to date. No producer has than this DUAL achievement at the same time. Just it's a lifetime achievement by a producer”.

Rajan Shahi has been masterfully running two of the biggest shows on Television right now and we can only assume how he does it.

He also recently threw a grand Iftar party which was attended by the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupama, and Woh Toh Hai Albela. Shivangi Joshi also made an appearance.

