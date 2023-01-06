Exclusive! Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Alebla Starring Shaheer Sheikh to wrap up the shoot by THIS date? Read to find out!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

We previously have you the update that the show is going off -air.

While there has been no confirmation from the production or the actors, it turns out that the rumors might be true.

As per sources, 4th June is going to be the last day of the shoot of the show, but there might be some ups and downs there depending on the storyline.

The show does have a dedicated fan base as it has been on-air for a while now.

The decision to make the show go off-air might be because of the ratings.

As per speculations, the show might go off-air in July.

Shaheer Sheikh has not responded to the reports yet and neither has the producer extraordinaire Rajan Shahi but we are sure the fans of the show will be heartbroken.

