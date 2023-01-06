Exclusive! Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Alebla Starring Shaheer Sheikh to wrap up the shoot by THIS date? Read to find out!

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 14:01
Woh Toh Hai Alebla

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

Also Read: The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela

We previously have you the update that the show is going off -air.

While there has been no confirmation from the production or the actors, it turns out that the rumors might be true. 

Now, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, 4th June is going to be the last day of the shoot of the show, but there might be some ups and downs there depending on the storyline. 

The show does have a dedicated fan base as it has been on-air for a while now. 

The decision to make the show go off-air might be because of the ratings. 

As per speculations, the show might go off-air in July. 

Shaheer Sheikh has not responded to the reports yet and neither has the producer extraordinaire Rajan Shahi but we are sure the fans of the show will be heartbroken. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Also Read: “We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

Shaheer Sheikh Mahabharat Woh toh hai Alebla Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Kuch Rang Pyar aise bhi Hiba Nawab Rajan Shahi Kinshuk Vaidya Star Bharat Directors Kut
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 14:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Bhattacharje and Tanish Mahendru bags Atrangii OTT's upcoming series
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence
MUMBAI: Rachna Mistry, a talented actress and the lead of show  'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat demonstrated her...
Kya Baat Hai! Kushal Tandon shares his first Look from his comeback show Barsaatein, Fans Go gaga over his new look! Check it out!
MUMBAI :Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain, and Bigg Boss 7....
OMG! Are Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma dating? Here’s why fans think so!
MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja take a dig at Shiv Thakare say “Why are people asking about Shiv this is not Bigg Boss show”
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Rishita and Raavi 's BIG plan to bring Shiva's memory back
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rachana Mistry
Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence
Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly
SURPRISING! Check out the last Instagram reel shared by Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly
Woh Toh Hai Albela
Breaking! Shaheer Sheikh starrer Woh Toh Hai Albelaa to go off-air
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!
nuj resolve their misunderstandings
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama after Anupama and Anuj resolve their misunderstandings
check out
EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out