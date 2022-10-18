EXCLUSIVE! “Rajan Shahi sir called me for the first time in two and a half years and praised me. He said that I made him cry with my performance”, says Ashish Mehrotra while talking about his character on Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Aashish Mehrotra is an Indian television actor. He is known for the television show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He started his career with the television show ‘Paanch’. He has been active in the television industry since 2013. He recently has gained a lot of fame on the Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa wherein he plays the role of Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama’s eldest son.

The most recent track of the show was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. He does not realise his mistake at first but then begs for another chance.

ALSO READ:Anupamaa: Upcoming Update! Everyone to find out about Adhik and Pakhi, Vanraj fumes with anger

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about how he feels about the track and his character.

When you play a character which is not exactly positive but keeps on committing mistakes, you tend to face backlash from the audience. How do you tackle that?

“I feel the audience has become very sensible nowadays. So I personally take that backlash very positively. I feel I am doing justice to the character. The audience which is doing that, has not matured. When you mature, you realise the difference between an actor and their character. It is my job to cater to every sort of audience. I would also like to mention that after my track recently, Rajan Shahi sir, who has never called me in 2 and a half years, calls me to praise my performance. He compared me to Naseer sahab and I burst out crying. He said that I made him cry with my performance. I felt immense pleasure. It was a very big deal. When I lost my father in Covid recently, he acted as my pillar and because of him, I was able to do my father’s last rites."

"I have also been getting a lot of messages from people saying that you are not at all like your character, there is nobody who can play Toshu better than you. So all this makes me feel so good. I am finally receiving the respect I craved and came to Bombay for.”

The show is now on AIR 7 days a week. How are you managing a work-life balance?

“It has been very hectic. My track was also going on, so it was super busy. I don’t know how I am managing; all I know is that it was like a machine. I came home, I freshened up, I slept, I woke up and I went again. Mostly I am ordering food from outside, in case my mother has cooked something and given it to me, I take that along. So it was a complete monotony. I was living my life on set and in character all the time because there isn’t time. The shifts also keep changing so the routine gets messy.”

Do you think the remuneration the actors are being paid is justified according to the shows that they are a part of?

“The judge of this is the actor himself and the one paying it. Nobody except you can decide the worth of your work. For example if I am being paid more than what I deserve that I might slack off but if I am being paid what I deserve then I will be happy in the right space to deliver what one wants. If I am getting less than what I deserve, then I will not be happy and striving to get it.”

ALSO READ:Anupamaa: Whoa! Baa not happy with Kinjal’s decision, Kinjal stands her ground

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.