EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's new show on Star Bharat to be inspired by this superhit film

Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster show for Star Bharat. The show is set to be a romantic saga.

Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline. Star Bharat's Love Saga by Rajan Shahi to have three leading men. The actors have been finalised as Raqesh Bapat, Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Mahajan.

Now, the exclusive news is that Rajan Shahi's love saga is to be a bond between the three brothers inspired by the film Om Jai Jagdish. The show is said to be bigger than the film and has a deeper storyline. Directors Kut Production has always been the name behind encouraging new talents into television, just as Karishma Sawant in Yeh Rishta, they will be introducing Rachie Sharma in a pivotal role with the upcoming show.

Well, it is surely going to be interesting to see what the new love saga has to offer to the viewers.

