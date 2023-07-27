EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is gearing up for a big change in the storyline. The upcoming episodes will see some shocking revelations.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts. 

The viewers have seen how the show is in no mood to shift from the number one spot of the TRP charts ever since the beginning.

The makers are constantly introducing interesting twists in the story and also bringing new characters to spice up the drama. 

Currently, we are seeing how Anupama has landed in a huge trouble by not going to the US. 

Malti Devi is extremely furious as Anupama broke her promise.

While Anupama's intentions were not wrong and she didn't want to hurt Malti Devi but now the damage is done. 

Malti Devi is in no mood to forgive Anupama and now, she is targeting her family to take revenge. 

We have an exclusive update about Anupamaa which will only leave you curious for the upcoming track. 

Rajan Shahi who is producing Anupamaa has revealed some interesting details about the upcoming track. 

He said, "The show will see a major change in the storyline. The viewers can expect some power-packed drama. There will be layers to everyone's performances."

Shedding light on Apara Mehta's character, the ace producer said, "There will be a big change in the storyline due to Malti Devi's character. A major revelation about her connection with Anuj will be seen. Malti Devi is Anuj Kapadia's mother. This will bring a very big change in the story."

Well, Anupama is going to have a tough time dealing with Malti Devi in the future. 

How excited are you about the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments. 

