EXCLUSIVE! Rajat Dhaiya aka Sarthak of Tujhse Hai Raabta reveals the similarities between his real and reel self, says he is thankful for the love the show has received from fans globally

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most successful and popular shows on television.

Rajat Dhaiya is popular television actor, best known for his performance in Piya Rangrezz, Pavitra Bandhan, Kumkum Bhagya, and Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajat and asked him what similarities he sees between his character and his real life, to which the actor said that he connects to the positivity of the character and the fun-loving guy that he is.

He said initially, it was challenging for him to play the role, as earlier, he had played negative roles.

Sarthak is someone full of life and is high on energy. In real life, he too is that way and is always a happy soul. That’s where he finds the connection.

We also asked him for a message he has for fans who have loved the show so much. Now that it is ending, what message does he have? He said that over the years, he has been receiving gifts and love from over the world. Fans from the USA and UK keep sending love and gifts to the entire team and he is touched and overwhelmed.

Rajat also requested all fans to keep loving and bestowing such support on all the actors for their upcoming projects.

In the end, he said that it’s been an amazing journey and he is going to miss Raabta.

