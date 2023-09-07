Exclusive! Rajeev Sidhartha roped in for DJ- A Creative Unit’s Next!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

DJ’s – A Creative Unit helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh will soon be coming up with a new show.

As per sources, Actor Rajeev Siddhartha has been roped for DJ’s Creative Unit’s Next project.

Siddhartha began his career in 2007 with the film Dil Dosti Etc and received critical acclaim as Romil in ALTBalaji's web series show Romil & Jugal in 2017

He has subsequently acted in many web series including Four More Shots Please!, Hundred, Aashram, Marzi and the Netflix Original Film Upstarts.

The show will be produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more.

