Exclusive! Rajesh Khattar speaks about 'Beyhadh Season 3' and shares his experience on working with Jennifer Winget

On television he is best known for his roles in serials like Beyhadh and Bepanaah and his scenes with Jennifer Winget were loved by the audiences in both shows.

Which is the role that you have played that is loved by your family and fans?

There are two roles. One is which was called Four Play which was a comedy role and that was one role that my family and friends couldn’t imagine me playing. Even my industry friends say that they couldn’t imagine me doing this role and then I did a movie and there also I did a comic role. With a personality that I have, no one sees him in that kind of role.

As far as the audiences are concerned, they loved my character in Beyhadh as Ashwin and Harshvardhan (Bepannah) and the 'Maya baby' which became so famous! So yes, these are the two characters that are loved by the audience. The beauty is that the fans are still talking about it.

Will the audience get to watch Beyhadh Season 3?

We have done something right and that’s why the show was loved by the audience and they are demanding Season 3. But that is something only the channel and the makers can tell you. We should tell the makers about making part three.

How has your experience been on working with Jennifer Winget?

Whatever work we have done together the audience has loved it. We were in complete opposite roles and in both roles, I did get wide acceptance and the tuning between us is amazing and the other important part is that the audience likes to see us together!

Well, there is no doubt that fans miss Beyhadh It was a unique show and they wish for a new season.

