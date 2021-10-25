EXCLUSIVE! Rajiv Adatia gets candid about Ieshaan and Meisha in front of Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: After the terrific first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are back with the 15th season of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan is back as a host while the list of contestants for this season is also quite interesting.

It's been a few weeks since the show has hit the small screens and the game is becoming quite interesting.

The contestants are trying their best to plan their smartest move to make sure they survive in the show for the longest time.

Recently, Rajiv Adatia made an entry in the show. Rajiv's entry has brought major reality checks for the housemates .He comes and exposes Vishal Kotian’s game in front of Shamita Shetty and tells her that he is using her to climb the success ladder.

Rajiv tells her that she doesn’t need Vishal to go ahead in the game and that now she needs to open her eyes and see how manipulative he is and post that Shamita will confront Vishal and will tell him how he is played with her relations and that she is extremely hurt and she breaks this relationship of hers with Vishal.

The upcoming episode will further witness some interesting moments.

Rajiv and Karan Kundrra are having a brief discussion about the housemates.

The duo discuss Jay and Bhanushali and Vishal.

Rajiv wants to make a group wherein there are some members of the house that need to be there.

Karan tells him that it's barely been two weeks since the show has started and needs to keep everything stable.

Rajiv reveals he wants to have fun with his kind of people.

Further, Karan and Rajiv discuss Meisha and Ieshaan Sehgaal and their ongoing romance in the show. Rajiv feels that they haven't understood the show's concept. They feel that there is no need to get intimate all the time to make your presence felt.

Rajiv and Karan talk about bonds where the former has a different opinion than the latter.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out to be in the show.

