EXCLUSIVE! Rajiv Adatia opens up on people questioning his presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, shares about his bond with the co-contestants and much more

MUMBAI : Rajiv Adatia is all set to show off his daredevil avatar in Colors' popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The handsome star wowed everyone with his presence in the Bigg Boss house first.

Ever since then, Rajiv has been everyone's favourite. We often see him hanging out with several A-list Bollywood stars. Rajiv also shares a very good bond with a lot of television celebrities too.

The UK-based model businessman and a social media influencer is having a ball of time in South Africa as he shoots for the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rajiv often shares amazing Instagram posts where he is goofing around with the co-contestants.

In a fun interaction with TellyChakkar, Rajiv spoke about the show and much more.

Speaking about how people have underestimated him and only seen him from a very different perspective, Rajiv said, ''People have only thought that I am Shamita's brother and I don't have any other talent. They think I won't be able to do anything. But that's not the case. I am here to prove myself and I will do it.''

He added, ''People have questioned my presence in the show. They say I don't have any strength, I am not fit enough to participate but that's not true. I have mental strength more than the physical strength which is very important. I am here to explore myself. Although I am having a lot of fun but I am not easily backing off.''

Lastly, talking about his bond with everyone on the set, he said, ''All of them have been very good with him. He shares a cordial bond with each one of them. They all are playing pranks with each other. It is great to work with them. ''

Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and Sriti Jha will be showing off their daredevil avatars.

The show will hit the small screens on 2nd July.

