Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about how difficult it is for an unknown person to make a mark on a reality show and shares his views on audience judging the entertainers

Rajiv rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss Season 15 and was known as the entertainer of the house.
MUMBAI:Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained them with his humor.

He grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra and the love for his sister Shamita Shetty. But, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was one of the entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss. He was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where he nailed all the stunts and also entertained the audiences.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing funny videos to keep his fans and audience entertained.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajiv and asked him how an unknown person manages to make a fan base through a reality show and how difficult is it to sustain in the game. He also reveals his thoughts about the audience judging the entertainers.

What advice have you given to Archana Gautam for her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

She just messaged me and she said that she is able to perform the stunts well and I am very happy for you her. People like us, who are entertainers, are not taken seriously. Hence, we have to put in more effort. I am sure she will make it to the finale.

But, audience judge the entertainers and assume that the show might keep them till the end because they bring the entertaining quotient instead of her performance? 

When you watch the show and there is no entertainment, you will get bored. What's the point of watching if there is no entertainment? The show is all about entertainment and stunts. But, people like Bharti, Archana and I weren't favored by the show. We too perform the stunts out there.

What about your acting project that you had spoken to us about earlier?

In a few days from now, I am leaving for London to shoot for the project. Later, I will come back to India as something is coming up here as well. 

When someone comes on a reality show for the first time without a fan base, how difficult is it to make a mark?

When someone comes into a reality show without an acting background or fan base, it’s very difficult to survive. People like us have to pull the audience to build a fan base, whereas an actor already has a fan base when he enters the show. We have to build a fan base from scratch. I feel, reality shows are more difficult than fictional ones because as an actor, you get the script and you know what to act. But in reality show, you have to do everything on spot and that’s challenging.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience miss watching Rajiv on-screen and would want to see him soon.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

