Exclusive! Rajjo fame Pratham Kunwar to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!

Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show previously took a leap and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Rudra and Preesha’s son Samrat and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage.

As per sources, Rajjo fame Actor Pratham Kunwar has been roped in to play the negative lead in the show.

Pratham Kunwar is a prominent actor who has been in some really great shows.

Pratham Kunwar is known for his performance as a negative character in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey role in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

He was previously seen as Rocky in the show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

