Exclusive! Rajjo fame Pratham Kunwar to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show previously took a leap and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Rudra and Preesha’s son Samrat and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 16:32
Pratham Kunwar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein is missing out on a plot, viewers would like to see more exciting storylines

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rajjo fame Actor Pratham Kunwar has been roped in to play the negative lead in the show.

Pratham Kunwar is a prominent actor who has been in some really great shows. 

Pratham Kunwar is known for his performance as a negative character in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey role in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. 

He was previously seen as Rocky in the show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. 

Are you excited to see Pratham in Yeh Hai Chahatein?

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly opens up about willingness to do reality shows, type of characters she loves to do and more


 

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 16:32

