EXCLUSIVE! Rajjo fame Siddharth Vasudev opens up about- if playing a negative role on-screen affects him, to which he says, "Not at all as I have been playing such roles for years now, in fact, I enjoy it"

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Vasudev is currently seen in Star Plus' recently released show Rajjo.

It stars Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles.

Siddharth is seen playing the character of Pushkar Chaudhary who is Rajjo's mother Manorama's ex-lover.

The actor is once again seen in a negative role and is being loved for his stellar performance.

It's not even a month since the show hit the small screens but the viewers are loving how the story is shaping up.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Siddharth who spoke about his character, viewers' responses and his journey so far in the show.

Also read: Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught



How have viewers responded to your character Pushkar?

Honestly, I am not much active on social media. But I got a very good response from my friends and family. The best part is that they are liking the story. They are watching the show regularly and love it. It is always exciting to see what will happen next, especially with my character in movies and web shows. Everyone knows the story but that's not the case with TV shows. But here, even I am excited to know what my character will do next. I haven't seen any negative comments or reactions from the fans on my post. They are praising the show and the story.

How has your experience been so far with the star cast?

I take some time to open up with people around me. Rajjo has a huge star cast. It's almost more than 20 people who are shooting on a regular basis. I tend to get into my character initially when I am shooting for the show. I am totally in my own zone. It takes time for me to settle down. But surprisingly, I gelled quite well and very quickly with everyone. Everyone is very hard-working. Even I am surprised how I gelled so fast with all of them. There is so much positivity and warm energy around. It feels great to work with such people.

Since you are playing a negative character, does that affect you at some level as you shoot for the show regularly for long hours?

Not at all. In fact, I enjoy doing my part of the job. I feel exhausted once I go home. Normally, I would call myself lazy but I am the most active when I am on the set. I totally enjoy it as it's been years since I have been doing this. I’m having fun.

Well said, Siddharth!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Rajjo: Sad! Chirag has no value for Arjun’s sacrifice



