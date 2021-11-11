EXCLUSIVE! Rajkumar Singh opens up on bidding adieu to Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe, shares how the star cast got EMOTIONAL on the last day of the shoot

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The daily soap that hit the small screens a few months ago, has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The ardent fans got to see Mohammad Nazim and Gia Manek's hit pair once again back on the TV screens after a long gap.

Well, Tera Mera Saath Rahe has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story so far.

However, the show is all set to see a new entry soon. But before that happens, an actor is all set to bid adieu.

It is none other than Rajkumar Singh who is currently portraying the role of Chirag Modi in the show.

Rajkumar was paired opposite Sumati Singh aka Ashi in the show.

The actor has already wrapped up the shoot earlier this month and the news about him exiting the show has come as a huge shocker to the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajkumar who spoke in length about his exit and much more.

Reason behind quitting...

It is very unfortunate that I had to say goodbye to the show. I have got lots of love and appreciation from the viewers. People have messaged me on Instagram for the same. It was very nice when my journey started. I was enjoying all of it. But I think slowly and gradually, I had nothing much to explore in the show. There was something which I was missing because I was enjoying shooting. Somewhere I felt that the character was not shaping up that well.

I also wanted to do my masters in pole dancing. I wasn't able to manage both things at the same time. I was ready to compromise and leave one thing but I should also get some benefit with that one thing I am doing. I kept my point with the makers for the same.

I gave time to myself to think about it. I really love my show. All my team and the production house was great. I felt that I am a blessed boy to have worked with such a wonderful team. The last three days of the shoot were extremely tough for me. I was literally crying and was very upset that I won't be able to again work at this place. I tried a lot but I think sometimes things don't work out as per our wishes. I feel everything is destined and my journey was only till here.

The reaction of star cast...

They all were crying. Gia was literally crying as she hugged me on the last day of my shoot. Rupal ji had tears in her eyes. I feel it is a great achievement that I made everyone emotional. Everyone is literally hugging me for straight 10 mins as they got emotional.

Nazim told me clearly that no one else can take my place. It was very heavy for him. I could feel he was numb. I made great friends here. I still talk to each one of them on daily basis. I never expected that they all will treat me just like their family. Nitin sir also got emotional.

Farewell from the set...

The production house celebrated my birthday two days prior as 2nd November was my last day shoot and my birthday falls on 4th. They bought a cake for me. Everyone gave me some nice gifts. It was such a sweet farewell.

On the work front, Rajkumar has appeared in shows like Jaat Ki Jugni, Roadies, among others.

