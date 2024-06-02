Exclusive! Rajrani can justify her actions, her characteristics and personality has its own arc: Manini De on shooting for Dalchini

The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under the banner of Dreamyati Productions and the audience cannot have enough of the drama. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Manini shared her experience shooting for Dalchini. She spoke about her bonding with her co-actors and shooting outdoors in Punjab.
Manini De

MUMBAI : Manini De is an integral part of Dalchini. The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under the banner of Dreamyati Productions and the audience cannot have enough of the drama. The concept is unique and the presentation is a visual delight.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Manini shared her experience shooting for Dalchini. She spoke about her bonding with her co-actors and shooting outdoors in Punjab. 

On bonding with her co-actors Manini shared, “After working for so many years and across mediums, it feels nice to know that someone can learn something from my work. I am not a person who gives gyaan on things but the actors respect my craft and I am receiving a lot of love from the actors in Punjab. They are very warm people.”

Shedding some light about her character, Manini averred, “What I really like about this character is that she is very clear in what she wants and whether she behaves positively or negatively, she can justify her actions. Her characteristics and personality has its own arc. Rajrani is powerful and of course if the negative force is not shown then the positive will not shine so that is important to the story.” 

She added, “She is a calm person in darkness and there is so much of detailed layering which stands out in her personality.”

About Author

