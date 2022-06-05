EXCLUSIVE! Rajshree Thakur opens up on bagging Appnapan, shares her experience of playing a chef, reveals she is a foodie in real life and much more

Rajshree Thakur is once again back in action with her upcoming show Appnapan where she is playing the lead role of Pallavi. The actress is joining hands with actor Cezanne Khan who will be portraying the role of her on-screen husband.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 11:58
Rajshree

MUMBAI : After her stint in Sony TV's show Shaadi Mubarak, popular TV actress Rajshree Thakur is once again back in action. 

The pretty diva bagged the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan produced by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms. 

Rajshree will be seen opposite Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan.

As the show is inching its launch soon, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Rajshree who spoke about her character and much more. 

ALSO READ: PROMO REVIEW! Ekta Kapoor'sApnnapan brings a new chemistry with Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur on Sony TV

Tell us something about your character. 

Appnapan is a story of a beautiful family where the highs and lows of relationships are quite amusing. It will be a fun show to watch. We have kids who play an important role in our lives. I and Cezanne play the chef in the show. This is quite different for me and Cezanne as well. We have been trained by professionals for getting into the skin of our character. 

You are playing a chef in the show. So, do you like cooking and are you a foodie in real life?

I like to eat that's why I love cooking. Well, it happens that if a person loves to eat, he will end up cooking something delicious for himself. Earlier, I used to know how how to make tea. But after I got married, I ended up learning how to cook as my husband is a foodie person. 

What made you choose this character?

There are two things which are extremely balanced in Pallavi's character. One is that she is a very strict mother. She wants to control her kids in every way. At the same time, she is very soft-hearted towards her kids. She can do anything for her kids and this love is maybe making her extremely controlling. This is a challenging part of playing Pallavi. 

Rajshree is known for her roles in shows like Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi bags Sony TV’s Apnnapan

 

Appnapan Sony TV Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Rajshree Thakur Cezanne Khan Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap Shaadi Mubarak Manav Gohil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 11:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp
MUMBAI: The reality show Lock Upp, which is inching towards its finale, is witnessing a lot of twists and turns. To...
EXCLUSIVE! A new family to enter for Mukku's marriage in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Gungun has been kidnapped
MUMBAI: In the Friday epsiode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Radha leaves Mohan's...
Meet Sambhabana Mohanty from Prateek Sharma's new show Pyar Ke Pehla Naam Radha Mohan!
MUMBAI: Sambhabana Mohanty will be seen in the role of Damini in Prateek Sharma’s ( Studio LSD) Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam...
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
MUMBAI: Right after his first film Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra gained a massive fan following as everyone...
Amazing! Shanaya Kapoor's latest pictures are drool-worthy
MUMBAI: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been dominating the headlines as she is all set...
Recent Stories
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
Latest Video