EXCLUSIVE! Rajshree Thakur opens up on bagging Appnapan, shares her experience of playing a chef, reveals she is a foodie in real life and much more

MUMBAI : After her stint in Sony TV's show Shaadi Mubarak, popular TV actress Rajshree Thakur is once again back in action.

The pretty diva bagged the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan produced by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms.

Rajshree will be seen opposite Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan.

As the show is inching its launch soon, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Rajshree who spoke about her character and much more.

Tell us something about your character.

Appnapan is a story of a beautiful family where the highs and lows of relationships are quite amusing. It will be a fun show to watch. We have kids who play an important role in our lives. I and Cezanne play the chef in the show. This is quite different for me and Cezanne as well. We have been trained by professionals for getting into the skin of our character.

You are playing a chef in the show. So, do you like cooking and are you a foodie in real life?

I like to eat that's why I love cooking. Well, it happens that if a person loves to eat, he will end up cooking something delicious for himself. Earlier, I used to know how how to make tea. But after I got married, I ended up learning how to cook as my husband is a foodie person.

What made you choose this character?

There are two things which are extremely balanced in Pallavi's character. One is that she is a very strict mother. She wants to control her kids in every way. At the same time, she is very soft-hearted towards her kids. She can do anything for her kids and this love is maybe making her extremely controlling. This is a challenging part of playing Pallavi.

Rajshree is known for her roles in shows like Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, among others.

