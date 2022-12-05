EXCLUSIVE! Rajshree Thakur opens up on the ICE-BREAKING moment between her and Cezanne Khan on the sets of Appnapan, reveals why she is a big critic of her work and much more

Rajshree Thakur is joining hands with actor Cezanne Khan for Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan who will be portraying the role of her on-screen husband.
Rajshree Thakur

MUMBAI: After her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Shaadi Mubarak, actress Rajshree Thakur is once again set to be back on small screens.  

The Saat Phere actress has bagged the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan produced by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms. 

Rajshree will be seen romancing Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan.

As the show is inching towards its launch, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Rajshree who spoke about her character and much more.

What can the fans expect from you and Cezanne teaming up as both of you have a great fanbase?

It was a surprise for me when I came to know that Cezanne is paired opposite me in the show. I have never met him before. I have seen his previous shows and I don't think I had even stepped into this industry at that time. People will love the freshness of our Jodi. I think it's a surprise for the audience also. 

What was the ice-breaking moment between you?

We were friends from the first day itself. Cezanne is a very warm guy and also talkative. We had a great tuning on the first day. I wasn't expecting this but it happened. 

You have been quite choosy with your work, do you feel you are a big critic of your own?

Yes, I am a very big critic of my own. I try not to watch too many of my scenes at times. I know that I will always think that I could have done this better. I am not very content when it comes to my work.  

