EXCLUSIVE! Rajshri Rani OPENS UP on her character, working with hubby Gaurav in Imlie, and more

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. Rajshri Rani as his sister and Neetu Pandey as his relative in the show, this new family will bring a completely new angle to Imli's life.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Actress Neetu Pandey to ENTER Star Plus' Imlie

We got in touch with the beauteous Rajshri Rani and asked her about her character and more, check out what she had to reveal.

Tell us something about your character.

Well, I will be playing Fahmaan's sister. I am really close to Aryan, we are in a major trauma due to a massive incident in our lives. This is how we will cross paths with Imli and begin with a completely new track in the show.

Gaurav is already a part of the show, are you excited to work with him again after a while now?

I am really excited to work with him. Well, Gaurav has already mentioned that his privacy is going to get invaded. In Suhaani Si Ladki, we were still at the initial stage but now it is completely different, so yes, I am excited to work with him again.

How are you juggling between the two shows?

With Sindoor Ki Keemat, I had a cameo and my character has already died there so for now I am only doing Imlie and not juggling between two shows. I am waiting to see what kind of shades I will portray with my character in Imlie.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It's a character I've not done before' Fahmaan Khan OPENS UP on his character in Imlie, the reason behind agreeing for the show and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.