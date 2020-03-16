EXCLUSIVE! Raju Shrestha aka Master Raju to enter Sasural Simar Ka 2

Master Raju who was a popular child artist back in time, has established a name for himself in both the film and TV world. The actor is now all set to enter Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of television shows are going through interesting twists and turns in the story these days. 

While some shows are going in the same flow for months, some have taken leaps and introduced a completely new star cast and storyline. 

Many entries and exits also keep happening in the show which spices up the drama. 

And now, Colors' popular show Sasural Simar Ka 2 is all set for a new entry. 

We have exclusively learned that Raj Shrestha aka Master Raju is all set to make an entry in the show.

Nothing much is known about Master Raju's role yet but we know that his entry will definitely bring a new twist to the story. 

Master Raju is known for his stellar performances in several movies and TV shows so far. 

Sasural Simar Ka 2 stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Karan Sharma and Tanya Sharma in the lead roles. 

How excited are you for Master Raju's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

