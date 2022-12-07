EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey starrer Mukta Dhond's show on StarPlus gets a title

We revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:50
The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, we revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised. 

We exclusively updated Siddharth Vasudev joining the cast in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actor in numerous mythological and saas-bahu drama shows. We can't wait to see the character he shall unveil with this show. 

Mukta Dhond discovered a new face as the lead opposite Rajveer Singh. Her name is Celesti Bairagey, and she is an Assam-based influencer, the actress has been in numerous regional films and music videos, and she is quite famous on social media. 

We later revealed that Kalp Shah has been roped into the show, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. Kalp has been a part of Aarya 2, Meenakshi Sundreswar, Bamini and Boys and more. 

Now the breaking news is that the show gets titled and that is Rajjo Rocket. 

It is surely going to be interesting to see what this new pair is going to unveil for the viewers with the upcoming show. 

Latest Video