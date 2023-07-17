EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh opens up on his excitement for Neerja...EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares about working with co-star Aastha Sharma and much more

MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh who won several hearts with his rocking performance in Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua is all set to be seen in Colors' show Neerja.

The actor will be portraying the role of Karan in the show.

Rajveer is paired opposite actress Aastha Sharma in the drama series and the viewers are looking forward to their journey.

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Rajveer got candid about the show's concept and much more.

Talking about the concept which is quite unique and how the viewers would react to which Rajveer said, I am not scared if the fans will accept the show's concept and us. The show is made very sensibly. The cast and crew have put in a lot of hard work. The viewers won't question the show's concept or our performance. We are very confident."

