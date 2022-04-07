EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh starrer show produced by Bits n Bots Media to replace Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 on StarPlus

Suhani is quite pleased with herself as Surya believes her and is standing against his own mother and also denies denoting her as a mother. Further, Gehna lets Urmila stay, going against Surya after he had asked her to leave.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 19:55
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Sad! Suhani instigates Surya against Urmila

The show is gearing up for some major twists, We had earlier exclusively updated about the show going off-air, and now the breaking news is that the show will get replaced by Bits and Bots Media's upcoming show starring Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey. 

 Currently, in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, we will see another twist ahead as Shakuni along with Suhani Maa will make up the plan for Surya’s wedding to Shakuni’s elder sister. They will ensure that Gehna stays away from Surya so that wedding takes place and they get separated from each other forever and ever.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Shakuni aka Shakuntala and Suhani will be able to be Shakuni’s elder sister to get married to Surya?

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Exclusive! Shakutala aka Shakuni to create a distance between Gehna and Surya

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

