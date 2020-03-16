EXCLUSIVE! From Rajveer Singh's eyes to Celesti Bairagey's fresh experience from Guwahati, Producer Mukta Dhond CANDIDLY reveals what caught her attention while choosing the actors for StarPlus' 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

MUMBAI : Mukta Dhond's Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is already giving a fresh perspective to the viewers with its storyline and cast. The show is under the banner of Bits and Bots Media; the promo of the show gives us the perfect vibe of the mountains and Kedarnath. The story is set in the times of the floods and how Rajjo meets Arjun who saves her from drowning.

In an exclusive conversation with Mukta Dhond, we asked her about her journey from Creative Director to Producer, her vision behind the show, casting Rajveer and Celesti and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on her noteworthy responses for sure!

From the phase of Creative Director to Producer, how has the journey been?

Both my production from Creative to Producer has been with the Star Network. About Two or three years ago, I was pitching and did Divya Drishti for StarPlus as a Creative Producer and co-produced it with Fireworks. Now, there is Udti Ka Naam Rajjo all on my own; it's mostly been fun till now. Once it goes on air from 8th August, then I will know how it feels to be fully responsible for everything.

We recently saw the BTS for the Flood scene for the show, what goes behind creating such an extravagant sequence?

I have always done these bigger shows. Naagin for Balaji, with Divya Drishti we were breaking dams and flying people. With this, it's an emotional moment. It's a romantic journey, it is a calamity and we carried the 25 ft. Shivji from Bombay to Kulu and then we found a Mandir that loved the Shivji so much that the idol is sthaapit there. We never got him back. That felt really nice. The whole mela and breaking houses has been such a big learning journey as we are using the lenses for the first time. It has been a big learning for all of us, while shooting for the first few episodes.

Rajveer was one of your first choices for the show, tell us about it..

Rajveer was my first choice and the last to get finalised. As we kept debating, Rajveer was shooting for a music video or something in Delhi and his pictures had come up and I had asked for an audition. I was quite sure and after long debating, just few days before leaving for the outdoor shoot we finalised him. Something about Rajveer's eyes was a click, because most heroes have this angry young man looks. I didn't need an angry young man, I needed a genuine boy who really loved his family. Genuinely a caring boy and something about his audition and look test really felt that he is the guy we wanted.

Celesti is known as the doppelganger of Alia Bhatt, how did you select her as Rajjo?

In my head, she is not a doppelganger in anyway. The way I found her was that I was sitting with another creative of mine and I was stressing over not finding my heroine, and she asked me to scan Instagram once as some girl became viral and while I was scanning, NDTV had her link and I checked her profile and there I saw, she had done an Assamese project where she was wearing a school uniform and she looked like a girl from small town India, who hasn't seen the cities and she might bring back to the role.

She has a manager on her page and my casting got in touch with her through it and we sent her a test and she did match 50-60% percent of it so we flew her down and got her in the look we wanted. Just her coming down, made me realise that she is that person. Her experience of coming to Bombay from Guwahati, this is what my Rajjo needs who comes from a tiny Village in Mountains to Lucknow city. Where she thinks every place has just one hospital and she's looking for her mom thinking there's just one hospital, where she can be and then to see Lucknow, and realise that this is a completely different world. I thought Celesti would bring that experience and with the episodes that we have shot, she did bring that essence.

