Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete.

TV actress Celesti Bairagey has become a household name with the titular role in the show Rajjo. The show is doing extremely well. Her amazing performance has been loved by audiences, and she has become a household name. Celesti made her debut in the Assamese web film, Niveer Aru Tara. She is also a social media sensation.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor Celesti to talk about her new show, her first impressions, and more.

Since this is your first role, do you think you would ever compare this role with the ones that come in the future?

If you ask any actor, I am sure they will tell you that, all of us want to do different roles and portray different personalities because I think fans will also enjoy, actors, try different things. And it also challenges you, so i hope whatever I do after this show, I get to do something different.

What would you say are the challenges that you have faced in this character?

Rajjo’s character does not know how to speak English, and her accent is also different, she cannot pronounce basic things like "please" or "sorry," so it does get challenging, because sometimes when there are a lot of intense scenes, the chances of your real self coming out are higher because the dialogues are back-to-back and you have to mind the accent also. And you know, in our daily lives, words like "please" come so naturally to us, so I have to be cautious of that.

Fans have shown a lot of support and love to you guys, they also make edits and memes, how important is their response to you guys?

Rajveer sir is terrible with social media, and he has an account only for appearance's's sake, he does not have Instagram on his phone, so whenever I tell him about the mentions or the edits, he downloads the app then, and I am the one that shows all the stuff to him.

Celesti Bairagey plays the titular character in the show Rajjo, and Rajveer Singh plays the role of Arjun on the show.





