EXCLUSIVE! Rakhi Vijan bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled Faltu by Boy Hood Productions. Popular film and TV actress Rakhi Vijan is all set to be a part of this show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 16:32
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show. 

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show. 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be playing the lead roles in the show. 

And now, we have learnt that actress Rakhi Vijan is all set to be a part of this show. 

She will be seen in the lead role in the drama series. 

Nothing much is known about Rakhi's character yet. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

