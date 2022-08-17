Exclusive! Raksha Bandhan actor Sahil Mehta talks about his upcoming projects and reveals if he would do a reality show in future

Sahil Mehta is a well-known actor in the field of entertainment. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his upcoming projects, and if he is interested in working in a reality show or not and much more.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 02:00
MUMBAI: Sahil Mehta is a well-known actor in the field of entertainment. He has been part of many web series and Bollywood movies.

He is best known for his role in 'Tabbar' and he was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And now, he is all set to play a key role in the movie Rakhsha Bandhan, alongside Akshay Kumar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his upcoming projects and if he is interested in working in a reality show or no and much more.

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

I have some interesting projects lined up but I am unable to speak about it as I am under contract.

Are you open to doing any reality shows in future?

Everyone wants to make her name in whatever they do. I would like to explore something new but would want to act since I am an actor but in reality shows, you have to be yourself and to be honest, I am a very private person in life, don’t think I would be able to do a reality show.

Are you nervous that your movie Raksha Bandhan is releasing with Laal Singh Chaddha as there is a box office clash?

I don’t know what to say, as I am very new to the industry, I just know the craft and that both the movies have been made with a lot of hard work and I wish both the movies do well at the box office and may the industry flourish even more.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 02:00

