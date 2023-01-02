Exclusive! Ram Setu fame Preetiish Manas roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s show Dear Ishq

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by it is Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

As per sources, actor Preetiish Manas has been roped in for the show Dear Ishq on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Preetiish Manas is an amazing actor, known for his work in films, web series, TV, and theatre. He is known for his performance in serials like ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki season 2’ and ‘Tera Chhalaava’.

Recently, Preetiish has given some mind-blowing performances in ‘Four More Shots Please season 3’, and the Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Ram Setu’.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported earlier about Sehban Azim, Megha Agrawal and Kishwer Merchant being roped in for the Hotstar series and that Beyond Dreams would be producing it.

