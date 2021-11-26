EXCLUSIVE! Ram Yashvardhan roped in for Sony TV's upcoming show Baal Krishna by Contiloe Pictures

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that different channels are all set to launch different shows.

Sony TV is one such channel that has presented some of the greatest shows over the year

And now, the popular channel is gearing up for a new show.

Sony TV is all set to roll out mythological drama series titled Baal Krishna.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt actor Ram Yashvardhan has been roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about Ram's character yet.

Baal Krishna will be bankrolled by Contiloe Pictures.

Contiloe has previously produced shows like Adaalat, Jhansi Ki Rani, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, Kesari Nandan among others.

The production house's show Vighnaharta Ganesha worked wonders on Sony TV for several years.

