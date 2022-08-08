Exclusive! Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala bags another project with DCT Movies

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

Here in this article, we bring to you an update regarding the life of Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala.

Well, she has bagged a project with DCT Movies and the writer of her next project is Dhiraj Mishra who has previously been part of projects like Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan, Chapekar Brothers, Main Khudiram Bose Hun, Gaalib and Moksh.

The details regarding her project and her role are yet to be revealed to us.

Talking about Dipika, the actress was last seen in Ayushmann Khurana starter Bala. She was highly praised for her role as Sita. Her beauty and aura were unmatchable and she completely got into the skin of her character. Her mythological series Ramayan is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television.

Well, Congrats, Deepika!

