Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”

Now, Randeep Rai is once again going to spread some magic with his performance in the Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is all set for a generational leap and the actor will be seen opposite Niti Taylor.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:41
MUMBAI : The handsome hunk of television Randeep Rai is recognized for his role in Sony TV’s show Ye Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Colors TV show Balika Vadhu 2.

Also read -   EXCLUSIVE! ‘There are slight changes in our looks’: Randeep Rai on Balika Vadhu 2 going digital, opens up on his journey in showbiz, and much more

Randeep Rai’s pairing with Ashi Singh is still being remembered as it had a crazy fan following.

The show has been doing extremely well and people are expecting something more from the show after the leap.

Recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s promo post leap has been released where the viewers can see the amazing chemistry between Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai. It is shown that Randeep’s character is in love with Niti Taylor’s.

Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with Randeep Rai, where we asked him about collaborating with Sony TV once again and the actor had an interesting reply as he said, “I had a very good show with Sony TV which was loved by the audiences and now, this is my second collaboration...The show already has a good reach to the audience, so I would not have to do so much of hard work because it is already a hit and the people like it. I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV again.”

Also read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post-leap promo of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai out, check out how Parth Samthaan, Karan Jotwani and other actors react

Tell us what do expect from the generational leap of the show in the comment.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:41

