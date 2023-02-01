Exclusive! Randeep Rai talks about his dream role, says “My dream role is to play a character like Salman Khan in Main Pyaar Kiya”! 

The show Meet on Zee TV, is all set for some high-octane drama with the entry of popular actor Randeep Rai, who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 18:41
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. 

The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

In the upcoming episodes, the show is all set for some high-octane drama with the entry of popular actor Randeep Rai, who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2. 

ALSO READ:  “Ashi Singh and I are re-uniting on-screen after almost three years”, says Randeep Rai on entering Zee TV’s Meet

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his entry and about reuniting with his Un Dino Ki Baat Hai Co-star and the team, to which he said, “I had a lot of fun working with the old team, I got the chance after 3 years and I am happy that they considered me for the special appearance, they called me and I was happy and I happily said yes, almost all the team was the same from the show Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, so I had a lot of fun.”

When asked what is the good and the bad thing about being a TV actor he said, “The good thing is that you reach a mass audience, and the bad thing is that again you reach a massive audience”.

Talking about his dream role, he said, “My dream role is to play a character like Salman Khan in Main Pyaar Kiya if I get an opportunity if there ever a remake and I think my dream will come true if that happens”.

Randeep Rai will soon enter the show Meet on Zee TV.

ALSO READ: Randeep Rai: I'll be playing a negative character for the first time ever

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 18:41

