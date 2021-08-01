EXCLUSIVE! Ranju Ki Betiyaan is not based on one character, all the characters are important: Karan Khandelwal

MUMBAI: Karan Khandelwal is currently a part of Ranju Ki Betiyaan and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we asked the actor about his experience shooting for the show.

Karan shared, “It has been great till now. I’ve learned technically a lot through this show. I focused consciously on things such as the light and cameras and the different kinds of shots. What attracted me to the show was the content and the story lineup. Obviously everyone wants to know that in the content what is the storyline up and the importance of the character, so when I figured this out that I am playing the son in Ranju Ki Betiyaan, the way they explained me it is going as it is. It’s not like that the show is based on one character, all the characters are important. The importance that is given to Ranju Ki Betiyaan is also given to Lalita’s son. It’s the story of two families, there are two mothers and one father, there is a lot more to say but yes the storyline up and the content was good.

I played many characters but none of them was so emotional. I never played such a character who loves his mother so such an extent that he can do anything for her. I am very emotional towards my family. I can do anything for my mom so I can relate to my character."