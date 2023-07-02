Exclusive! Ranndeep Rai talks about his chemistry with Niti Taylor, on people loving his paring with Ashi and the audience reaction to it!

MUMBAI :Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm and especially how he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014 he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on the screen, fans just go into a frenzy.

Ranndeep is now set to take on an iconic show post the leap and will be seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about taking a new role in a very beloved show and when aksed how does he feel that he is coming back to channel where his pairing was very loved with Ashi Singh, to be now steeping into a new role and with a person like Niti, which has already created alot of buzz amongst the fans, he said, “ It is definitely a plus point that audience already like the pairing because it makes things easier, I woul’nt say easier but rather it makes it more fun for us and that encourages us, like if the audiences are giving us so much love, we work more and better for them, we put that effort for them”.



Talking about Ranndeep’s journey, he started off on Channel V which was the hottest destination for teen-based shows. In 2014, Rai began his career with O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya. He played Kabir Scindia in this show.

His subsequent TV appearances include Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Emotional Atyachar, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Rai got successful in his career with the 2017 TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and rose to prominence as he played the pivotal role of Sameer Maheshwari.

He then went on to star as Anand in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi.

Ranndeep recently also appeared in a cameo role in the show meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and reunited with his former co-star Ashi Singh. Fans are delighted with the news and can’t wait to see Ranndeep flip this new chapter.

