Exclusive! Ranndeep Rai talks about his chemistry with Niti Taylor, on people loving his paring with Ashi and the audience reaction to it!

Rai got successful in his career with the 2017 TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and rose to prominence as he played the pivotal role of Sameer Maheshwari.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 14:23
Exclusive! Ranndeep Rai talks about his chemistry with Niti Taylor, on people loving his paring with Ashi and the audience react

MUMBAI :Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm and especially how he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014 he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on the screen, fans just go into a frenzy.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Randeep Rai talks about his dream role, says “My dream role is to play a character like Salman Khan in Main Pyaar Kiya”!

Ranndeep is now set to take on an iconic show post the leap and will be seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about taking a new role in a very beloved show and when aksed how does he feel that he is coming back to channel where his pairing was very loved with Ashi Singh, to be now steeping into a new role and with a person like Niti, which has already created alot of buzz amongst the fans, he said, “ It is definitely a plus point that audience already like the pairing because it makes things easier, I woul’nt say easier but rather it makes it more fun for us and that encourages us, like if the audiences are giving us so much love, we work more and better for them, we put that effort for them”.


Talking about Ranndeep’s journey, he started off on Channel V which was the hottest destination for teen-based shows. In 2014, Rai began his career with O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya. He played Kabir Scindia in this show. 

His subsequent TV appearances include Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Emotional Atyachar, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Rai got successful in his career with the 2017 TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and rose to prominence as he played the pivotal role of Sameer Maheshwari.

He then went on to star as Anand in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi.

Ranndeep recently also appeared in a cameo role in the show meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and reunited with his former co-star Ashi Singh.  Fans are delighted with the news and can’t wait to see Ranndeep flip this new chapter.

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai join the cast of Bade Acche lagte Hain 2, The post leap shoot begins?

Ashi Singh meet Shagun Pandey Un Dino Ki Baat hai Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Sony TV Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Niti Taylor Balika Vadhu 2 NiDeep
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 14:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Netizens are excited to see Jasmin Bhasin in her latest series Jab We Matched!
MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin, who won our hearts with her role as Sukh in the movie Honeymoon, is all set to amaze with yet...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi wants Virat to take the promotion, Sai sneaks into Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi wants Virat to take the promotion, Sai sneaks into Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai will climb up into Chavan Mansion late at night and spend time with Vinu
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Virat search for Vinu, Sai plans to reveal the truth
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 5 crores; Vineeta Jain says it is the biggest offer in the history of the sho
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 5 crores; Vineeta Jain says it is the biggest offer in the history of the show
From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list
From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating once again with Sony TV and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Indian Idol Season 13: Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had given her a proposal for marriage
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor opens up about how Nakuul Mehta is the reason why she accepted the offer
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor opens up about how Nakuul Mehta is the reason why she accepted the offer
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post-leap promo of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai out, check out how Parth Samthaan, Karan Jotwani and othe
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post-leap promo of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai out, check out how Parth Samthaan, Karan Jotwani and other actors react