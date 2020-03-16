Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha, Raghu and Ram collaborate to launch a new show, Deets Inside

MUMBAI:Rannvijay, Raghu and Ram are three big names in the entertainment industry.

They were known for judging the show Roadies, where their auditions were the talk of the town. If they didn’t like someone they would insult them and humiliate them to another level and for which the show was known for.

A few years back, Raghu and Ram broke their association with Roadies owing to creative differences and that’s when Neha Dhupia, Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa stepped in as the judges of the show along with Ranvijay.

Ranvijay also began his career with Roadies where he was the winner of Roadies Season 1.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha to participate in the show?

But this year, he too stepped down as the host of the show and the actor had said in one of his interviews, that he opt out of the show owing to creative differences and things just didn’t work with the makers and the channel.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped into his shoes and hosted this new season.

Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rannvijay Singha, Raghu and Ram are collaborating and will be launching a new show.

Not many details are known about the show, as it's still in the discussion phase and the pre-production will begin soon.

Well, the fans would be excited to see this trio again on screen after so many years.

Are you excited to see them together?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -BIG Update! Rannvijay Singha will not be seen in the nineteenth season of the adventure-based reality show ‘Roadies’