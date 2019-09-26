Exclusive: Rashami Desai paid a bomb to appear on Bigg Boss 13 house?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 will be premiering from 29 September 2019, marking Salman Khan’s return as the host for the tenth time. This season is going to slightly different with the concept back to being completely celebrity centric. From Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Dayanand Shetty, Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur, many celebrities will be seen entertaining us for the next three months.

While we wait for the premiere of the show, a source exclusively informs Pinkvilla that Rashami might be the highest paid celebrity in the house. A source informs, “Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house.

Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid.” Well, we aren’t surprised. Given that the last season was pretty much a let down for the makers, this season has introduced a number of new elements.

According to a new twist, one of the contestants will receive a tatkal finale ticket in 4 months. The contestants will be shooting for the intro today.

Bigg Boss 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

(Source: Pinkvilla)