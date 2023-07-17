Exclusive! Rashmeet Kaur reveals THIS person was hesitant for her to say yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals her thoughts on meeting Rohit Shetty! Read to Find out!

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare has THIS to say about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Read to Find Out

As we had previously reported, ace singer Rashmeet Kaur is all set to be a part of the show. Rashmeet is known for popular songs like Thumkeshwari (Bhediya), Nadiyon Paar (Roohi), etc.

It would be interesting to watch the singer on the show as she is sure to ace all the stunts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the singer to talk about why she decided to do the show, her biggest fears, and more.

When asked about how and when she said yes to the show, she revealed, “ I almost immediately said yes, I love adventure in my life and I want to experience different kinds of things in life, be it with my music, with my art, or in my performances. I think you evolve as a human being when you have different experiences and with Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will get to experience things on the next level, so I said yes instantly but my mother did not because parents are naturally more protective about their children and she wants me to safe, so she is still a bit scared and give me all the advice, she still cannot believe that I am going to do this but I am good to go”.

Talking about her expectations of meeting Rohit Shetty she said, “I am just looking forward to the experience that I am going to get and of course, Rohit Shetty is a master blaster of action and comedy, he has done so many action and entertainment packed movies, plus he has an extensive experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi because he has been the host for such a long time. So, I think I will get to learn from his experience and that is a big achievement in itself and we will get to do things under his guidance and I want to be attentive and take in everything and I think it is going to be fun meeting him”.

Rashmeet will be seen in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out